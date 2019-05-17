South Texas woman sentenced to prison for attempting to smuggle meth

A South Texas woman is sentenced to prison for attempting to smuggle illegal narcotics through a Laredo port of entry.

Back in March of this year, Ana Victoria Portillo of San Antonio pleaded guilty for conspiracy to import meth.

Authorities say on November 2018, Portillo entered the country from Mexico through the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in a Mitsubishi car with her two children in the vehicle.

Customs and Border Protection Officers referred Portillo to secondary inspection after they noticed her speakers had been suspiciously tampered with.

CBP officers searched her vehicle and found approximately 8.825 kilograms of meth inside a speaker box.

Portillo was sentenced to 46 months in prison along with five years of supervised release.