Southern border sees an increase in migrant apprehensions

The number of migrants apprehended at the southern border topped 100,000 for the second month in a row.

According to the Department of Homeland Security figures, there were close to 110,000 migrants encountered in April, including more than 58,000 families and almost 9,000 unaccompanied children taken into custody.

Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost told senators that apprehension numbers were off the charts and she's had to divert agents to care for children.

She said shifting resources will not address the crisis.

