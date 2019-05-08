Speak to your children about the dangers of drinking during prom season

With prom and graduation season around the corner, it can be a dangerous time for those who choose to drink alcohol underage.

Laredo Police and SCAN say underage drinking is a big issue in our community and it happens more often than you think.

Authorities say some students go to extremes such as renting a home or ranch and hosting parties.

Police officers are asking parents to speak to their kids about the dangers of drinking.

These parties are very well organized, with bracelets, collecting money, and a large amount of alcohol.

That is why authorities are asking parents and students to please be smart and don't host one of these parties.

If an adult is caught allowing a child to hose a party they can be held responsible if anything happens to any of the minors.

Authorities are also asking people to please report these parties.