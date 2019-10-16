Special Olympics hosting Wine Tasting fundraiser Thursday

The community is invited to go back in time to the 1920s for a special wine tasting event.

The Special Olympics is gearing up for its sixth annual Great Gatsby Wine Tasting.

Every year, the organization puts together the event to collect funds for its special Olympic athletes.

The wine tasting will feature dance performances, live music, door prizes, and an auction.

Organizers say it’s a great way to try some elegant wines while also giving back to a great cause.

The event will take place on Thursday, October, 17th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Montecarlo Reception Hall located at 6515 McPherson Road.

The cost is $50 per person and there are also table options available.

For more information, you can call Vanessa Salazar at 361-673-8299.