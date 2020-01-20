Special Olympics organization seeking more coaches

The Special Olympics organization say there are less than 30 coaches with certification to oversee athletes in Laredo competing in two sports, track and field, and bowling.

It is a shortage since there are more than 900 athletes in Laredo competing year round.

However three more different sports are added to the list, and with that is the need for more coaches. Athletes can now expect basketball, softball, and soccer.

Organizers say the expo was a great success not only for them but for the athletes. With Sports Expo Area 21 taking place in Laredo, coaches did not have to travel to get certified, meaning a slam dunk for local athletes.

“Instead of driving to Austin for four or five hours, they can just drive here and have our training.”

Vanessa Salazar is largely responsible for the expo being here in Laredo. She says 35 coaches showed up to the event from Laredo and surrounding counties, first newly certified coaches that need to get re-certified showed up.

“This is a really nice thing for our coaches locally, and also for the surrounding county areas like Zapata and Hebbronville.”

“Now they brought it here to us, and I served today as the clinician with athletics,” said Eddie Mendiola.

Eddie Mendiola has been coaching and educating for nearly twenty years. He specializes in accommodating and modifying the athletes’ environment to help them perform at their best.

“Our soccer equipment. Some children maybe require a softer, maybe a foam ball. Or maybe require a bigger ball. Bigger target. Working on their eye hand coordination. Or eye foot coordination, in this case.”

Augustine loves soccer, now, with the proper training under potential coaches belt he can get the real guidance he needs.

And for Michael Salinas, assistant varsity boys coach for basketball at Alexander, encourages others to get their certification.

“All the local school districts are here together. Zapata comes over, Hebbronville comes over. You know it’s a big event. It’s worthwhile. You see the looks on the kids’ faces, that’s as rewarding as it can get right there so we love it, it’s appreciated.”

Special Olympics is hoping to add tennis, flag football, and cheer leading. They’re also hoping to have another expo like this one sometime in the summer or fall semester. Today’s clinic was free.

Special Olympics is taking two adult teams from Laredo to San Antonio, and one team from Hebbronville to Pharr, Texas for bowling in statewide competition.

If you are interested in becoming a coach, you can head to our extras tab here.