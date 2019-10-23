Special county meeting discusses old H-E-B building

Commissioner’s court met today to finally decide who will get to use the old H-E-B building downtown.

The four commissioners present to vote went three to one in favor of moving the Sheriff’s Office into the old building, not sharing with the county Tax Assessor Collector's Office.

Webb County has owned the building for a year.

Opposing it was Commissioner John Galo, saying they don’t need that much space.

The tax office will then move and work where the Sheriff's Office currently resides.

According to Galo, both the Sheriff’s Department and the Tax Assessor Collector’s Office were in the minds of the county for a few reasons when they began discussion to purchase the H-E-B building years back.

Commissioner Galo was the lone opposer, saying both departments can and should occupy the building. He declined to be interviewed.

It was an opinionated atmosphere with commissioners discussing important questions like space availability, parking lot issues, with architectural advisers also on hand.

“That's why we named it a workshop,” said Tano Tijerina, Webb County Judge. “Because it’s important for everybody and every commissioner including myself, to be able to give opinions on what we think the needs are today, but adjust to what our needs are for the future.”

Sheriff Cuellar was grateful for commissioner’s court to move ahead with this decision. He told KGNS about the current working conditions for some department workers.

“Right now we have people that have desks along the hallways of our current office. Some even have an office, some don’t have computers. And they need computers of course.

Commissioners heard from the pre-trial services department on their need for more work space.

“If the H-E-B building is going to be used for some particular offices, that may open some offices in the justice center preferably on the first floor, that we can move into. That would be greatly appreciated if pre-trial services is considered.”

Parking spaces for people coming in and out of the Tax Assessor Collector's Office are what commissioners are keeping in mind.

There's a possibility multiple drive thru lanes can be added.