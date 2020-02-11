Spectators invited to 14th annual Media Jalapeno Eating Contest

Local media personalities from Laredo will put their jalapeno eating skills to the test during an annual WBCA competition.

We’re talking about the 14th annual Media Jalapeno Eating Contest.

Every year, local celebrities from radio stations and new stations, including your good neighbor station step up to the challenge to see just how many jalapenos they can eat.

Contestants will have five minutes to chow down on as many jalapenos as they can.

That event will take place today at 11 a.m. at the Stripes store located at 2519 Jacaman Road.

