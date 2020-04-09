Spectrum says its prepared for high-volume client usage

A national internet provider speaks on local high-volume client usage.

With more people working from home and going to school online during the COVID-19 pandemic, internet providers like Spectrum say they are keeping a close eye on the volume of customers using their services.

Several residents reached out to KGNS concerning possible issues that could come about with the high volume of people using the provider.

In a statement sent to KGNS, Charter Communications Regional Communications Senior Director, Brian Anderson issued the following:

“At Charter, our networks are built to exceed maximum capacity during peak evening usage. We are continuously monitoring our networks 24x7 and consulting regularly with other connectivity providers. Thus far, we have seen some increased daytime network activity — especially in areas with larger COVID-19 closures, but levels remain well below capacity and typical peak evening usage in most markets.”

For any questions about your service, you can contact Spectrum at (866) 874-2389.