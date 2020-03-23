Spectrum to offer two-months free internet for students

Spectrum Cable is looking to help students continue their studies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday morning Harmony Laredo posted the promotion on their Facebook page advising their students about some options to take advantage of.

While many schools across the nation remain closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, numerous cable companies have been providing internet access to those in need.

Whether you are a college student trying to do your work from home or a family unable to afford another bill, Spectrum will be offering special discounts to households affected by the virus.

Spectrum will offer two free months of internet and WiFi services to new customers in households with a Pre-K to 12 grade student or college student who needs it for school.

The discount will be applied as a credit for your first two months of internet service and the company will waive all installation and pre-payment fees.

For more information on the promotion, you can contact Spectrum at 1-(866) 874-2389.