Spring is in the air!

Although spring doesn't start for another couple of weeks, we can already start feeling it in the air.

On Monday morning we will start off nice and breezy in the low 60s. We could also see some patchy fog around parts of south Texas as well.

As we head into the afternoon, we are looking at a sunny and warm day at 89 degrees, almost hitting those 90s.

Temperatures will drop as we head into Super Tuesday morning to about 68 degrees.

On Tuesday, we are expecting a cloudy and humid day in the mid-80s.

As we head into the evening, we are hoping for a 60 percent chance of rain.

This will cause temperatures to drop overnight putting us in the mid-50s.

Then on Wednesday and Thursday, we are back in the mid-70s.

These breezy 70-degree temperatures will stay with us as we prepare to spring forward this weekend.

Make sure to get plenty of rest!