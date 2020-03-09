Springing into the 80s!

After traveling an hour to the future, it looks like we will be going back to the 80s!

Overall we had a very cool and pleasant weekend, with cold temperatures at night and 70s in the afternoon.

Now that we have sprung into spring, we are going to start to warm up.

On Monday, we will start out in the mid-60s and see a high of 82 degrees.

Then on Tuesday, things will start to get warmer as we see a high of 87 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to increase all the way into 89 on Wednesday and Thursday.

We could see some slight chances of rain as we head into the later part of the week, but nothing too severe but we will see that strong humidity.

It looks like winter is officially over and we can welcome spring with open arms!