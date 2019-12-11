St. Augustine High School to host live nativity scene

A local school is inviting the community to get into the holiday spirit during its annual Knights of Lights event.

On Wednesday, St. Augustine High School will be hosting its annual event which will include a live Nativity scene.

Christmas Caroling will also be performed by the St. Augustine choir to kick off the festivities.

A vast display of lights will be found throughout the campus with many hands-on activities available to children.

Children will be able to write letters to Santa, decorate gingerbread men, and much more.

There will be a visit from the Grinch and Santa's sleigh will an appearance.

The festivities will get underway at 7 p.m.