St. Augustine continues classes online

St. Augustine High School released the following statement stating that their classes have gone online:

"As schools in Texas have closed to curb the spread of COVID-19, St. Augustine High School is continuing its instruction online.

Our faculty has been trained and is using technology to connect and communicate with the students by providing live online lectures and remote learning.

Students are expected to turn in their assignments.

As Laredo's only Catholic high school committed to college prep initiatives, we feel that the online learning will further ensure college readiness in our graduates.

If you would like more information please email the principal, Olga Gentry, at ogentry@staugschool.org."