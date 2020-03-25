St. Augustine continuing with online instruction

As an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a local high school has decided to continue its instruction online.

St. Augustine High School will be continuing the rest of its school year online.

The school says its faculty has been trained to use technology and communicate with its students by providing live online lectures and remote learning.

Students are expected to tune and turn in their assignments via the inter-web.

The Catholic high school feels that this online learning will further ensure college readiness in its graduates.