St. Augustine honors Our Lady of Guadalupe

Saint Augustine Catholic School joined in on the traditions many Mexicans across the world hold in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Parents, students and staff all gathered at the school to honor the patron saint of Mexico Thursday.

The celebration kicks off on the eve of December 11th and people stay up to be the first to honor her when the clock hits midnight.

Typically there is food and traditional dancers, such as the matachines, involved in the celebration.

According to beliefs in the Catholic Church, in 1531 she appeared to Juan Diego, and she made a special request.

"The story behind Our Lady of Guadalupe is Juan Diego,” said Perla Diaz Garcia, theology teacher at St. Aug. “Juan Diego, who is an Indian, who did relay the message to the bishop saying that appreciation, that our lady of Guadalupe had appeared to him. And how she wanted for her request took into consideration, she wanted a basilica, honored, to be built in her name.”

The basilica now stands on the very same place Catholics believe she appeared.

Each year it is estimated about 9 million people make the trek to Mexico City to the Basilica of Guadalupe on December 12th.