St. Augustine seniors pick up caps and gowns

Nearly 100 students preparing to graduate from Saint Augustine went through some of the final motions Friday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers and staff were on hand practicing social distancing while students stopped by to pick up their caps and gowns.



We spoke with one student who said this was a pleasant surprise.

"I'm super excited and I'm glad the school took a day to give us this, cause I wasn't expecting it, but I'm glad they did it," said Laetitia Salinas, a graduating senior.

The graduation ceremony for Saint Augustine could be at the end of July or possibly the start of August.