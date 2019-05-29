St. Augustine students receive National Hispanic Scholar Award

This Thursday, 68 students will graduate from Laredo's only Catholic high school, St. Augustine.

Ana Catarina Romo, Andre Barjau, and Sarajane Smith

Among those, three are recipients of the National Hispanic Scholar Award.

Ana Catarina Romo, Valedictorian, Andre Barjau, Salutatorian, And Sarajane Smith have each been awarded scholarships into the universities of their choice.

Romo will attend the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where she received a scholarship of $169,200 and will study science and statistics.

Meanwhile, Barjau received a full scholarship to the University of Notre Dame but chose to attend the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin where he will be classified as a junior due to his dual enrollment hours and AP credits.

Smith also received a full scholarship to Notre Dame and will attend to study pre-med.

St. Augustine's class of 2019 has collectively been admitted to over 40 colleges and universities throughout the country.