St. Frances Cabrini Church hosting Jamaica this weekend

A local place of worship is inviting the community to take advantage of the beautiful fall weather and enjoy some family fun.

This Sunday, the St. Frances Cabrini Church will be hosting a Jamaica where families can come out and enjoy some food, games and live entertainment.

Attendees can also enter a raffle for a chance to win thousands of dollars in gift cards.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 3rd from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 3018 Davis Avenue.

All of the proceeds from the event will go back to the church.

For more information you can call 956-722-2919.