St. Peter's Housing District hosting Historic Block Party

The St. Peter's Housing District is inviting the community to be a part of the house warming party for the Laredo Mansion.

Last month, a Laredo family recently put the finishing touches on renovating a 105-year-old building that is located in the heart of downtown Laredo.

Now that the project is complete, the property owners are looking to host a historic block party so the community can enjoy the house’s rich culture.

Party goers will be able to enjoy the atmosphere of the building’s historical presence and architecture while also enjoying the ambiance of live entertainment.

Local vendors will also be onsite selling handmade goods and arts for partygoers.

Organizers will also be teaming up with L&F Distributors to provide adult beverages to party goers and it’s also a BYOB event.

It’s a great opportunity to see what the historic district has to offer.

The event will take place this Saturday, June 8th from 4 p.m. to 10 pm. at 1700 Houston Street.

The event is free and open to the public.