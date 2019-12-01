Stabbing in south Laredo sends woman and suspect to hospital

The Laredo Police Department is investigating an alleged stabbing that happened in south Laredo last week.

The incident happened on November, 20th at around 3 a.m. when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 2200 block of S Martin Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old woman with injuries to her head and her left arm.

She was transported to the Laredo Medical Center to receive treatment for her injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to Doctor’s Hospital for the injuries he sustained.

He is expected to face charges of aggravated assault.

At this time, police have not released the man’s identity.