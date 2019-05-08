Stamp Out Hunger this weekend!

For the 27th year, letter carriers from across the country will be busy delivering mail and at the same time collecting nonperishable food items.

Locally, postal workers will be doing their part to help the effort.

They're asking all people to participate by placing food items in their pre-delivered brown paper bag.

Since the food drive started, it has collected over 1.5 billion pounds of food that have gone to help stock food bank shelves across the country.

Locally, postal workers collected over 20,000 pounds last year.

If you would like to help the cause just fill up your brown paper bag and leave it by your mailbox this Saturday, May 11th.

You can also drop off donations at any Laredo Post Office.