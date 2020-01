A man is in police custody after barricading himself in a Texas hotel with hostages.

Houston Police were called out to the Oyo Hotel Houston Galleria West.

Authorities say a wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a hotel room and held two women hostage.

After two hours of negotiations, authorities were able to get him to surrender.

Officials escorted the women out of the room to be evaluated.

No word yet on the identity of the suspect or the charges that person is facing.