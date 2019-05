A self-driving tractor-trailer rolled along a Florida highway on Monday.

The Starsky Robotics Truck, driving itself on a closed portion of the Selmon Expressway in Tampa.

This is the first of three days of testing the automated system which controls acceleration, braking and steering.

The autopilot truck did a better job of staying in its lane than many human drivers.

There is a safety driver sitting at the wheel, just in case something goes wrong.