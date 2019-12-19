Start date for impeachment trial uncertain; Trump remains defiant

President Donald Trump is striking a defiant tone in the wake of becoming only the third president in American history to be impeached.

Trump was hosting a rally in Michigan Wednesday night when the House approved two articles of impeachment that accuse him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

As expected, the House votes were mainly along party lines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump’s actions had given lawmakers no choice.

In a record-long two-hour rally speech, Trump told supporters that the effort against him was “illegal" and accused Democrats of demonstrating “deep hatred and disdain” for voters.

The start date for the impeachment trial, meanwhile, is up in the air. Pelosi refused to say Wednesday when she’ll send the impeachment articles against Trump to the Senate for the trial.

She made the comments after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected a proposal from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to call several witnesses.

McConnell also said that he is coordinating with the White House and declared that “'I am not an impartial juror.”

Pelosi said that was unfair and that she would wait to see what the Senate does next.

The Associated Press asked people across the country to offer their thoughts on the historic vote in the House of Representatives.

The response is as polarized as the country is known to be.

But it’s possible that people on both sides agree with a state government worker in Tallahassee, Florida, Mark McQueen, when he said: “Tensions are high across the land."

In festive places and rush-hour frenzy a week from Christmas, Americans absorbed the moment Trump became only the third president in history to be impeached.

