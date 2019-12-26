Start the year with a "Dry January"

Between all the holiday parties and the holidays themselves, you might have been overindulging and we aren't just talking about the food.

If you have had more than your share of wine, beer or festive cocktails, January could be the best time to take a break from alcohol.

"Dry january" as it has been dubbed is a chance for your body to reset with the New Year.

Health experts say ditching alcohol can help you sleep better, avoid extra calories, and even save some money.

While studies are mixed on potential benefits of certain types of alcohol, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributes alcohol to an increased risk for cancer.

"Dry January" has gained popularity since it began in 2012 with more than four million abstaining in 2018.