Starting off December with 70s and sunny!

We are 23 days away from Christmas; however, it feels more like early fall.

We are going to be starting the Yuletide month with 70s and sunny conditions.

On Monday we will start off in the mid-40s and see a high of 70 degrees.

Overnight we will get down to the 40s once again and see a high of 74 on Tuesday.

We will repeat this pattern for basically the rest of the week.

Although the days will be warm and sunny, the nights and early mornings will be breezy and cool, so it's not too hot or humid.

When wondering if we are going to have a white Christmas; right now that answer looks like a definite no.

