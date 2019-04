After seeing some light showers around south Texas, it looks like those chances of rain have passed us by and brought cooler temperatures.

On Thursday, we will be starting our day in the low 60s, so you might need a light jacket.

By the afternoon we will be back to the low 90s and as we head into the weekend we will stay in the low 90s.

It looks like we aren't going to be seeing some changes anytime soon and we will be closing out the month of April in the 90s.