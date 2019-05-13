Starting our Monday nice and cool

After a very pleasant Mother's Day weekend, it looks like we will start off our work week the same way!

On Monday we will start our day in the high 60's and see a high of 83 with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Although we haven't seen much rainfall in our area compared to other places, we still have those chances of showers, so don't rule them out just yet.

Then on Tuesday, we will see a 50 percent chance of rain with a high of 87 and by Wednesday we will warm up and our chances of rain will decrease.

Have a great week everyone!