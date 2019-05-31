Starting summer with chances of rain

Schools officially out for the summer and it looks like we could be starting the summer off with chances of rain.

Although the official start of the summer season isn't until mid-June, summer comes early in south Texas every year.

On Friday will we see highs in the mid-90s which isn't as hot but since we do have a 30 percent chance of rain, there's going to be a lot of humid air.

That humidity will also make temperatures at night and in the morning feel like the 80s rather than the 70s.

On Saturday, temperatures remain about the same as well as Sunday and then on Monday we see another chance of rain.

Keep in mind the summer season is typically the start of hurricane season and even though Laredo isn't affected, some of those storms in north Texas could move south and give us a little rain.

Have a great weekend!