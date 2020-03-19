Starting the first day of spring with showers

It's the first official day of spring and it's going to feel a lot like summer but there's plenty of changes headed our way!

On Thursday morning, we will wake up to humid conditions in the 70s and expect a high of about 91 degrees.

As we head into the evening, we will see a 40 percent chance of rain which could appear at around 10 o clock.

Now as we head into Friday, temperatures will start to decrease, putting us in the mid-70s.

As we head into the evening, temperatures will drop into the 50s and our chances of rain will continue to linger on into Saturday.

Saturday we are looking at highs in the mid-70s and by next week, we are back to the mid-80s and 90s.