Starting the month of May with sunshine before the rain

The month of April is over which means it's officially May 1st!

Overall we've had a pretty cool spring season but now we are one month away from the start of summer.

We will be starting off our month with some hot and humid conditions but after Wednesday, we will be seeing plenty of chances of rain.

On Wednesday expect a high of 97 and low of 74; then, as we head into Thursday, the temperatures will start to dip down a little and we will see a 40 percent chance of rain.

That 40 percent will start to increase on Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, we are also looking at temperatures in the 90s and a 20 percent chance of rain.

If you have any outdoor activities planned, you might want to move them indoors.