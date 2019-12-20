Starting winter with some rain!

It looks like we are starting the winter season in the 60s!

Saturday is the first official day of winter, also known as the winter solstice, which is the shortest day of the year.

Here in south Texas, we will see a wet and cool morning but we will warm up as we head into the evening.

Those showers will also bring a little humidity in the morning.

On Friday, we will start off in the 50s and see highs in the low 60s.

Although that may not feel like winter conditions for some, it's pretty cool for us.

We are also going to be expecting about a 60 percent chance of precipitation that could bring our temperatures down.

Now as we progress throughout the weekend, we will stay in the 60s until about Tuesday and Wednesday.

When looking at Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it looks like we are going to see a warm and sunny day with temperatures in the 70s.

Hopefully, Santa brings plenty of sunblock and sunglasses when he comes to our area.