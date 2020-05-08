State Attorney General speaks on women arrested for working

Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke as a guest on the KGNS Digital News Desk Friday morning.

He touched on the case of Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner given a seven day sentence for opening up her business, as well as two Laredoans: Ana Isabel Castro Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata, arrested for working during stay at home orders.



He says no Texans should face jail time for trying to feed their families.

"These two women in Laredo who had served a few hours in jail and released on bond, i'm glad they're not in jail as well, if they had been stuck in jail we would've been down there saying the same thing. They should not be in prison... maybe fined, I wouldn't have said anything about a fine, but I do not think people trying to do a job that is normally lawful should be put in jail."

Meanwhile, the Webb County District Attorney says he will not be prosecuting these two women.



They were originally arrested back in April.