State Governor predicts how USMCA will boost Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Abbott is celebrating this new deal, saying it is replacing what he's calling "an outdated deal."

After being present at the signing, Abbott spoke to the press saying this is the best deal regarding trade. A great move for Texas, workers, and the country.

He says Texas trade expands in different industries such as energy, agriculture, and technology commerce.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement benefits for Texas includes: allowing Texas increased access to trade with Mexico and Canada, it will assist job growth in the state, plus it is set to allow direct investment from Mexican and Canadian firms.

It is also the first trade agreement that includes rules related to biotechnology and gene editing. The agreement opens up opportunities for Texas to create new energy partnerships and increase exports in energy.

Furthermore, it includes new customs and trade rules that will make it easier for small businesses to tap into foreign markets.

"This is a huge win!” said Governor Abbott. “There is so much more to work on, we want to continue to create jobs, we are proud of the low unemployment rate. We need to keep the economy going, the jobs going. Texas this past year, number one in the nation in creating jobs. We want to keep that going."

Abbott says it is estimated that the agreement will have a positive impact of $17.6 billion on Texas' annual gross product.

The new deal is set to create over 160,000 jobs in Texas.

The governor says during today's signing he also spoke to Mexican officials and will hopefully visit Mexico’s president at the capitol soon to discuss how trade can improve between Texas and our neighboring country.