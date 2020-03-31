State Troopers patrol Louisiana-Texas Border to enforce travel restriction

Louisiana travelers are feeling stuck after Texas Governor, Gregg Abbott issued an executive order for personal travel from Louisiana into Texas.

The order requires anyone entering from Louisiana to self-isolate for 14 days.

Additional State Troopers have been sent the Lousiana-Texas State line to enforce the new restriction.

However, the order is causing travel troubles for those who cross over the board multiple times a day.

Residents say this affects a lot of their livelihoods.