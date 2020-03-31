State Troopers patrol Louisiana-Texas Border to enforce travel restriction

WASKOM, TEXAS (NBC) - Louisiana travelers are feeling stuck after Texas Governor, Gregg Abbott issued an executive order for personal travel from Louisiana into Texas.
The order requires anyone entering from Louisiana to self-isolate for 14 days.
Additional State Troopers have been sent the Lousiana-Texas State line to enforce the new restriction.
However, the order is causing travel troubles for those who cross over the board multiple times a day.
Residents say this affects a lot of their livelihoods.