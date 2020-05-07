State and city guidelines for beauty salon reopenings

A part of Governor Greg Abbott's executive order allowing cosmetology salons to open takes effect Friday.

However, before salon owners get their trimmers ready there are guidelines set in place.

Whether you own a hair salon, barber shop or tanning salon, if your business is allowed to reopen per the Governor Abbott's order there are several guidelines you must follow.

Some of the requirements the state is enforcing are:

- Services should be less time consuming.

- Work stations should be at least 6 feet a part.

- Once inside, workers and customers should always wear face masks or fabric face coverings.

- Employees should be screened. For example, temperature taking before entering.

- Hand washing and sanitizing should be done between clients.

Now those are just some of the rules set by the governor's office, but our local health leaders added their own recommendations.

- The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino recommends to have a vacuum to dispose of dust that comes from nail filing.

- He recommends for hairstylist to get tested for COVID-19

- Lastly, he suggests for them to wear hair nets.

To be clear, the measures sent out by the governor must be followed and those who don't comply could be cited or face fines.

The measures released Thursday by the City health leaders, as of now, are only recommendations.