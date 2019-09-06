State of Texas increases traffic violation fees

If you have received a traffic violation, it looks like you will have to dish out more money because the cost has just gone up.

The State of Texas announced it has done away with the Driver Responsibility Program after last month.

The program required people guilty of traffic offenses to pay annual surcharges on top of court fines and criminal penalties.

The state noticed millions of suspended drivers as a result, so they got rid of the program.

In doing so, they also lost millions of dollars in revenue that would have otherwise have gone towards trauma care across the state.

To make up the difference, lawmakers have increased traffic fees.

Eric Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety says drivers are going to see an increase of about $30-$50 and a two-dollar fee that is going to be implemented on their car insurance due to the DRP program.

First time DWI cases increased by nearly $2,000 and if a driver is found to have a blood-alcohol level of double the legal limit, they will be charged $6,000.

On the bright side, drivers with suspended licenses under the program will now have a clean slate.