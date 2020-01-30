State of the City to cover a variety of topics

The City of Laredo is now addressing the community on highlights of 2019, and their vision for this year's projects.

The State of the City will be held at Sames Auto Arena, a presentation held by Mayor Pete Saenz and joined by Mayor Pro Tempore Alberto Flores.

Other council members include both Co-Interim City Managers, Rosario Cabello and Robert Eads.

Some of the topics that the mayor will more than likely focus on include infrastructure, public safety, economic development, quality of life enhancements, and new goals the City of Laredo will target for this year.

This time, the public had the chance to submit questions about the city, so it will be interesting to see what the subject of those requests were and how the mayor answers them.

Coming up at ten, we bring you the full coverage and details of the mayor's State of the City.