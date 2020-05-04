State offering free COVID-19 testing to residents

The state of Texas is preparing to come down to Laredo to test for COVID-19.

This Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday they will be set up and ready to conduct tests on those who are showing symptoms, as well as those who are not.



The National Guard will be conducting the tests and there is no charge.



City officials say the state is bringing enough tests to conduct several hundred. However, only one member of the family can get tested.

"So the state really wants to get an idea, as well as the City of Laredo and webb county, we want to know within each household is someone positive," said Rafael Benavides. "So lets say there is someone in the household who is positive, then the City of Laredo Health Department, together with the state, to do contact tracing and we'll be able to go and interview whoever that person has been in contact with."

Testing starts on Tuesday over at the Rio Bravo Community Center, located at 1600 Orquidia in Rio Bravo.



On Wednesday, testing resumes at the City of Laredo Health Department at 2600 Cedar Avenue.



Then on Thursday, the final day, testing will be at the Fred and Anita Bruni Community Center at 452 Rancho Penitas.



Each day they will be set up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.



You must register online at TxCovidTest.org at least 24 hours before your test. You can also call 311.

Make sure to take with you a Texas ID, and results of the nose PCR exam will take between 24 and 48 hours.