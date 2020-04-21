State parks re-open in Texas

Eager hikers and fishermen lined up at many Texas State Parks.

Most of the state parks have reopened, almost two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott ordered them all closed to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

Although many state parks are opening, in Laredo, Lake Casa Blanca remains closed.

Texans may visit the parks that are open, but are required to follow strict social distancing rules.

For example you must wear face coverings, maintain a six-foot distance from people in other parties and avoid gatherings of more than five.