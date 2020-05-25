State to administer free COVID-19 tests in Zapata County

The state will be issuing free COVID-19 tests in Zapata County this week.

Starting Tuesday from 9 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon, state and county officials will be administering the tests at the Falcon Community Center.



The center is located in Falcon City.

If you miss out on that date, you can still register to take the test in San Ygnacio at the San Ygnacio Community Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 28th.



You must register online before heading out.

To register, you can visit TxCovidTest.org or call 512-8-83-24-00.



You can also call the Zapata Fire Department at 956-7-65-99-42 for more information.