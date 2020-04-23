Stay-at-Home ordinance updated to loosen face covering restriction

The mayor of Laredo has signed the document officially updating the city's stay at home ordinance.

File photo

What this means is that the changes discussed and voted on at this week's City Council meeting will now go into effect.

That includes the loosening of the face covering restrictions. Now, people who are alone walking or running outside do not have to cover their nose and mouth, but they must still keep the cloth or mask on them so that if someone comes within 6 feet, the mask can go back on immediately.



The update to the ordinance is effective at 12:01, the minute after midnight Thursday night.