The City of Laredo's stay home/work safe order remains in effect with social distancing being required and gatherings outside of the home being prohibited.



This is in light of Governor Greg Abbott's recent move to gradually re-open the state of Texas.



What this means is that the city's stay home order remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, May 30th.

- The curfew remains in effect and people can still be fined for being out on non-essential activity.

- Minors are still not allowed at stores unless there is a lack of alternate child care.

- City Hall and the annex building will remain closed until further notice.



People will still have to make their payments at the drive-thru or the night deposit box... s well as by phone or online