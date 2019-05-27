Staying Ahead of Mosquito Season in Laredo

The city of Laredo wants to remind the public of mosquito breeding season.

Mosquito feeding on a human host, Photo Date: January 23, 2016 / Cropped Photo: Day Donaldson / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)

The city of Laredo Health department says the mosquito able to transmit dengue fever, west Nile fever, and chikungunya fever is present in Laredo.

City crews will be spraying insecticide throughout the city every day this coming week from 4:00 am to 7:30 am.

The city says you also do your part by getting rid of standing water, keep yards clean, use personal repellent, if pregnant get tested every trimester.

Last year, a case of dengue fever was reported for the first time in 25 years, and currently there are two positive cases of zika virus.