Staying out of the triple digits

After a weekend of triple-digit temperatures, going back to the 90’s feels like a sigh of relief.

On Tuesday we will wake up nice and fresh in the high 70s which is lot cooler than the humid 80s we saw over the weekend.

We will work our way up to the 90s but the afternoon and have a 30 percent chance of rain throughout the day with our best chance of being in the evening hours.

As we continue our week, temperatures will get hotter and get us back to the triple digits by Friday.

Luckily, we are not expecting anything above 110.

Until then, let’s just enjoy the 90s with some 90s music!