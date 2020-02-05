Steakhouse shares secrets on sizzling-up salmon

One of the WBCA's most tastiest events is taking place this Thursday and a local restaurant is showing us the secrets of sizzling up some salmon.

Longhorn Steakhouse is just one of the many restaurants that will be taking part in the annual event.

Although the restaurant is known for its Texas-sized steaks, they are also offering lighter options for those looking to eat healthy.

As a result, they are offering a black seasoned salmon which would make for the perfect Valentine's Day meal or lent meal.

The Taste of Laredo will take place at the Sames Auto Arena this Thursday, February 6th at 7 p.m.

Longhorn Steakhouse is located at 5301 San Dario Avenue, in front of Mall del Norte.

For more information on what they serve, you can call (956) 726-8504.