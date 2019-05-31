Stepfather of missing Texas girl confesses to dumping body

The stepfather of Maleah Davis allegedly confessed where he dumped the body of the four-year-old.

Derion Vence was taking care of Maleah while her mother was out of town.

Vence told police that three men attacked him and kidnapped the little girl.

Police eventually arrested Vence after they say his story had several inconsistencies.

Community activist Quanell X says Vince confessed during a recent jail visit and said her death was an accident.

A search team is on its way to Arkansas to try and find Maleah’s body.