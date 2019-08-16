Steve Carell celebrates 57th birthday

Born on August 16, 1962, Steven John Carell is an American actor, comedian, producer, writer, and director.

He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the boss Michael Scott on the NBC’s hit sitcom 'The Office' on which he also worked as a producer, writer, and director.

He started out as a correspondent on 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart' from 1999 to 2005 before appearing in the films such as Bruce Almighty, Anchorman, the 40-year-old Virgin, Evan Almighty and the animated movie Despicable Me.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his performance as a wrestling coach and convicted murderer in the dramatic film, ' The Foxcatcher'.

He was nominated five times for an Emmy for outstanding actor in a comedy series and best comedy series four times for his work on The Office.

Carell turns 57 and we wish a very happy birthday to the world's greatest boss!