A series of cooler airmasses from Canada are tracking across the northern half of the U.S., missing our part of the country. There are some indications that cooler airmasses may have a pathway south open up at the end of next week. It is a bit early to forecast the change with much confidence, but something to watch. Until then (end of next week), still summer-like.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the high 70's. Partly cloudy the rest of tonight, the weekend, and through midweek next week, high in the upper 90's.