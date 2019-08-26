Still Hot, Slight Shower Chance Weekend

We are on the southeast edge of a very hot dry airmass. After Tuesday, the hot airmass will retreat westward. By the weekend, we may have enough of a gulf influence to have a slight shower chance with the afternoon sea breeze. Temperatures with the gulf influence during the weekend may stay below 100.

I'm expecting clear and humid tonight, low around 80. Mostly sunny Tuesday, highs near 105. Mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday, highs a little above 100. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, highs in the upper 90's. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the upper 90's to around 100.